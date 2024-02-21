10 things to do in NH this weekend: A Starry Night Hike, art for the whole family

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

“Hell or High Seas” with panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

More at The Music Hall: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – Shorty Gras Tour

2024 UNH Spring Dance Concert: “Don Quixote” & “The Magic of Bugs” from Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.

Currier Museum of Art / Courtesy

“GOSPEL”: screening + live music event on Friday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.

More at the Currier: ARTalk: Interacting with Color on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.

Live local music:

Jatoba / The Evocatives on Friday, Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info. Small and Pond and Sneaky Miles on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.



The Claremont Opera House presents “Steel Magnolias” on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24. More info

“Engineer Some Fun” Day on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.

Family Workshop: Let’s Get Joyful! on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Before the event: Storytime in the Galleries

A Starry Night Hike at West Rattlesnake on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Rattlesnake parking lot (via Old Bridle Path) in Holderness. More info.

Capitol Tea Dance on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.