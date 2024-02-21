© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: A Starry Night Hike, art for the whole family

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 21, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST
Currier Museum: Toward the New: A Journey into Abstraction, featuring Josef Albers’ Homage to the Square: Early Rising I, (1961). Image by Morgan Karanasios / Currier
Morgan Karanasios
/
Currier.org
Currier Museum: Toward the New: A Journey into Abstraction, featuring Josef Albers’ Homage to the Square: Early Rising I, (1961). Image by Morgan Karanasios / Currier

Step into another world with performances of "Don Quixote" and "The Magic of Bugs" by UNH's dance companies this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • 2024 UNH Spring Dance Concert: “Don Quixote” & “The Magic of Bugs” from Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
GOSPEL: screening + live music event, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art
Currier Museum of Art
/
Courtesy

  • Live local music:
    • Jatoba / The Evocatives on Friday, Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
    • Small and Pond and Sneaky Miles on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • The Claremont Opera House presents “Steel Magnolias” on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24. More info

  • “Engineer Some Fun” Day on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Family Workshop: Let’s Get Joyful! on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • A Starry Night Hike at West Rattlesnake on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Rattlesnake parking lot (via Old Bridle Path) in Holderness. More info.
  • Capitol Tea Dance on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
  • Queer Artist Gathering on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
