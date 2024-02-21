10 things to do in NH this weekend: A Starry Night Hike, art for the whole family
Step into another world with performances of "Don Quixote" and "The Magic of Bugs" by UNH's dance companies this weekend.
- “Hell or High Seas” with panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- 2024 UNH Spring Dance Concert: “Don Quixote” & “The Magic of Bugs” from Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- “GOSPEL”: screening + live music event on Friday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- The Claremont Opera House presents “Steel Magnolias” on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24. More info
- “Engineer Some Fun” Day on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Family Workshop: Let’s Get Joyful! on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- A Starry Night Hike at West Rattlesnake on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Rattlesnake parking lot (via Old Bridle Path) in Holderness. More info.
- Capitol Tea Dance on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
- Queer Artist Gathering on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.