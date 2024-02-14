© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Squam Lakes Winterfest, live music & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 14, 2024 at 4:42 PM EST
People stand on an icy lake as the sun rises.
Rockywold Deephaven Camps
February means it's Winterfest season — and ice harvesting season — on Squam lake.

There's a musical offering for everyone in New Hampshire this weekend, from Mahler's Resurrection Symphony at Plymouth State to a Valentine Swing Dance in Keene.

Family Scavenger Hunt: Feb 16, 2024 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Nashua Historical Society.
Nashua Historical Society
/
Courtesy

  • Lecture: “The Work Of Artist Kwame Brathwaite” on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Family Friday Scavenger Hunt on Friday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nashua Historical Society. More info.
  • Seacoast Beer Week from Friday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 24 at various locations on the Seacoast. More info.
  • 2024 Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • Keene Jazz Orchestra Valentine Swing Dance on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keene Best Western. More info.
  • Sidney Poitier Tribute: “In The Heat of the Night” and “Lilies of the Field” on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.

  • 100th Birthday Celebration: The Hunchback of Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Mahler's Resurrection Symphony at Plymouth State University on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. More info.
  • “Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert” on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
