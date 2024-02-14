10 things to do in NH this weekend: Squam Lakes Winterfest, live music & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Lecture: “The Work Of Artist Kwame Brathwaite” on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Family Friday Scavenger Hunt on Friday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nashua Historical Society. More info.

Seacoast Beer Week from Friday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 24 at various locations on the Seacoast. More info.

“Something Happy for Crying Out Loud” from Friday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 24 at Theater on Currier on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info. More at the Hopkins Center for the Arts: Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra & Coast Jazz Orchestra



2024 Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.

Keene Jazz Orchestra Valentine Swing Dance on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keene Best Western. More info.

Sidney Poitier Tribute: “In The Heat of the Night” and “Lilies of the Field” on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.

100th Birthday Celebration: The Hunchback of Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.

Mahler's Resurrection Symphony at Plymouth State University on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. More info.