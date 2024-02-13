Dartmouth vows to investigate destruction of Islamic student group's ice sculpture

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. We are republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Dartmouth College said it will “hold those responsible accountable” for destroying an ice sculpture on campus designed by members of the college’s Islamic student association during Winter Carnival over the weekend.

On Saturday night, an unknown person or people destroyed an ice sculpture designed by members of Al-Nur, the college’s Islamic student society, that was part of the display of ice sculptures that are traditionally created for Dartmouth’s Winter Carnival festivities, according to an email sent to undergraduate students by Dean of the College Scott Brown on Sunday.

“Dartmouth is investigating the incident and following the appropriate institutional policies to hold those responsible accountable,” Brown said in the email, assuring that “staff are reaching out to the affected students to offer resources and support.”

Members of Al-Nur did not respond immediately to a request for comment sent via email on Monday.

A Dartmouth College spokesperson referred a reporter to Brown’s email.

“Acts of vandalism violate our community standards as well as our Principles of Community,” Brown said. “I remind you that each of these calls for sensitivity and respect in our words and our actions towards one another. Each also prompts us to appreciate that the diversity of our community provides us with an opportunity for learning and growth. We all need to be committed to cultivating a culture of inclusivity and respect.

Brown said the college plans to organize a “community meal” to be held later this week at Collis Center for Student Involvement and would also “create additional opportunities to bring people together to support one another.”

On Monday afternoon, only one of the ice sculptures remained partially standing in front of Robinson Hall while pieces of other sculptures were scattered around the muddy patches of ground between the Collis and Administration buildings, melted by temperatures that reached the high-40s and mid-50s in Hanover in recent days.

