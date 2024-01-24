© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Concord Winter Fest, Full Moon Hike and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:12 PM EST
The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra performing at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra
/
Courtesy
The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra is performing a family matinee at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Saturday.

Enjoy all that winter in the Granite State has to offer with snow sculpting, winter hikes, pond hockey and more.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

NHPR Morning Edition Producer Jackie Harris poses next to a snow storm trooper at the 2023 snow sculpting competition.
Jackie Harris
/
Courtesy
NHPR Morning Edition Producer Jackie Harris at the 2023 snow sculpting competition.

  • “Children of Eden” from Friday, Jan. 26 through Feb. 25 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Curbside Queens: Glitter A-Go-Go on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Frederic Chiu: Classical Smackdown on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • 23rd New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition on from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28 at Great Glen Trails in Gorham. More info.
  • National Theatre Live: “Jack Absolute Flies Again” on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Family Matinee: Bach’s Toccata and more! with Organ, Strings and Flute on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Full Wolf Moon Hike on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Tetreault Park in Rindge. More info.
  • 100th Birthday Event – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
