10 things to do in NH this weekend: Concord Winter Fest, Full Moon Hike and more

Jackie Harris / Courtesy NHPR Morning Edition Producer Jackie Harris at the 2023 snow sculpting competition.

“Children of Eden” from Friday, Jan. 26 through Feb. 25 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.

Curbside Queens: Glitter A-Go-Go on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.

Frederic Chiu: Classical Smackdown on Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Concord NH Winter Fest from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28 in downtown Concord. More info.

23rd New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition on from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28 at Great Glen Trails in Gorham. More info.

Robin Hood Winter Wander on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Robin Hood Park in Keene. More info.

National Theatre Live: “Jack Absolute Flies Again” on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Family Matinee: Bach’s Toccata and more! with Organ, Strings and Flute on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. More info.

Full Wolf Moon Hike on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Tetreault Park in Rindge. More info.