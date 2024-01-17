© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Ice Castles, UNH Hockey and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 17, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST
The New Hampshire Ice Castles illuminated with blue light at night.
AJ Mellor
/
Icecastles.com
The New Hampshire Ice Castles in North Woodstock open for the season this weekend.

Change up your Friday night plans with a Grown-Up Play Date at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A moose in Franconia, New Hampshire, in 2010.
Jim Cole
/
AP
The Tin Mountain Conservation Center is hosting a program called "What Makes a Moose a Moose?" on Thursday evening.

  • What Makes a Moose a Moose? on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Nature@Nite: Wildlife Wanderings on Friday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
  • Grown-Up Play Date on Friday, Jan. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Winter Hike: Oak Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
  • Rochester Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Rochester Common. More info.
  • Drag: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour by Club Lewan on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. at Teatotaller in Concord. More info.
  • “Titanic The Musical” on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • “32 Sounds” on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • New Hampshire Ice Castles, seasonal, starting Saturday, Jan. 20, through February in North Woodstock. More info.
  • UNH Hockey vs. UConn on Sunday, Jan. 21 at noon (women’s hockey) and 4 p.m. (men’s hockey) at the Whittemore Center Arena on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham.
Tags
NH News NH NewsNHPR Music NewsArts and Culture10 Things To DoMovies
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.