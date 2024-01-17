10 things to do in NH this weekend: Ice Castles, UNH Hockey and more
Change up your Friday night plans with a Grown-Up Play Date at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- What Makes a Moose a Moose? on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Nature@Nite: Wildlife Wanderings on Friday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
- Grown-Up Play Date on Friday, Jan. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Winter Hike: Oak Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- Rochester Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Rochester Common. More info.
- Drag: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour by Club Lewan on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. at Teatotaller in Concord. More info.
- “Titanic The Musical” on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- “32 Sounds” on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- New Hampshire Ice Castles, seasonal, starting Saturday, Jan. 20, through February in North Woodstock. More info.
- UNH Hockey vs. UConn on Sunday, Jan. 21 at noon (women’s hockey) and 4 p.m. (men’s hockey) at the Whittemore Center Arena on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham.