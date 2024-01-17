10 things to do in NH this weekend: Ice Castles, UNH Hockey and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Jim Cole / AP The Tin Mountain Conservation Center is hosting a program called "What Makes a Moose a Moose?" on Thursday evening.

What Makes a Moose a Moose? on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.

Nature@Nite: Wildlife Wanderings on Friday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.

Grown-Up Play Date on Friday, Jan. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.

Winter Hike: Oak Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.

Rochester Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Rochester Common. More info.

Drag: Taylor Swift The Eras Tour by Club Lewan on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. at Teatotaller in Concord. More info.

“Titanic The Musical” on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

“32 Sounds” on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

New Hampshire Ice Castles, seasonal, starting Saturday, Jan. 20, through February in North Woodstock. More info.