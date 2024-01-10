© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Wild Winter Walks, Brass to the Max and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 10, 2024 at 1:03 PM EST
A small group of people wearing snowshoes walk through the snowy woods near the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, NH in January 2023.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
A small group of people wearing snowshoes walk through the woods near the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, NH in January 2023.

Events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day are happening around the state on Monday, including at the Currier Museum of Art, The Cathedral of the Pines and The Park Theatre.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

"Symphony NH Brass to the Max with the Nashua Spartans"
Symphony NH
/
Courtesy
Symphony NH is performing "Brass to the Max" with the Nashua Spartans on Saturday.

  • Creative Studio on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Wild Winter Walks, seasonal, on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. More info.
  • Weekly Guided Snowshoe Tours, seasonal, on Saturdays at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale. More info.
  • Sophia & Kate / Miles Hewitt on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Brass to the Max! with The Spartans Drum & Bugle Corps on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.
  • BLM Seacoast Open Mic on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Claudia and Some Familiar Faces on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Hop Film Event: “Full Circle” on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Seacoast Science Center Holiday Programs on Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.

BONUS:

  • Rollercoaster: A Family Friendly Dance Party on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News NH NewsNHPR Music News10 Things To DoMoviesArts and Culture
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.