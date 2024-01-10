10 things to do in NH this weekend: Wild Winter Walks, Brass to the Max and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Symphony NH / Courtesy Symphony NH is performing "Brass to the Max" with the Nashua Spartans on Saturday.

Creative Studio on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.

Wild Winter Walks, seasonal, on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. More info.

Weekly Guided Snowshoe Tours, seasonal, on Saturdays at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale. More info.

Sophia & Kate / Miles Hewitt on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.

Brass to the Max! with The Spartans Drum & Bugle Corps on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.

BLM Seacoast Open Mic on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Claudia and Some Familiar Faces on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.

Hop Film Event: “Full Circle” on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

See also: A Space for Dialogue Gallery Talk: "Apocalypse When: reflections on our collective psyche" at the Hood Museum of Art

on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Seacoast Science Center Holiday Programs on Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.

