10 things to do in NH this weekend: Wild Winter Walks, Brass to the Max and more
Events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day are happening around the state on Monday, including at the Currier Museum of Art, The Cathedral of the Pines and The Park Theatre.
- Creative Studio on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Wild Winter Walks, seasonal, on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. More info.
- Weekly Guided Snowshoe Tours, seasonal, on Saturdays at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale. More info.
- Sophia & Kate / Miles Hewitt on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Brass to the Max! with The Spartans Drum & Bugle Corps on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua. More info.
- BLM Seacoast Open Mic on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Claudia and Some Familiar Faces on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- Hop Film Event: “Full Circle” on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- See also: A Space for Dialogue Gallery Talk: "Apocalypse When: reflections on our collective psyche" at the Hood Museum of Art
- Seacoast Science Center Holiday Programs on Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, and special evening hours on Thursday, Jan. 11
- MLK Day keynote address at The Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge
- Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.: “America the Dream” (Live) at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey
BONUS:
- Rollercoaster: A Family Friendly Dance Party on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.