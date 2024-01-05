Newfields sued by protestors who were fined for picketing Sununu's home in 2020

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Six protesters fined $100 for picketing outside of Gov. Chris Sununu’s residence in Newfields at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic have filed a civil lawsuit against three police officers involved in issuing the citations.

The lawsuit filed in Hillsborough Superior Court South claims "retaliatory and malicious prosecution," in violation of state and federal laws, and seeks damages for emotional distress, humiliation, and fees and costs for their criminal defense.

"The individual officers detained and cited these individuals only because they were exercising their First Amendment rights in front of the governor's home," stated the lawsuit filed by attorneys Stephen T. Martin and Seth J. Hipple on behalf of six protesters.

Named as defendants in the suit are former Newfields police officers Henrick Strand and the estate of officer Kathleen O'Brien, who died in 2022, as well as state trooper Tyler Dodds. The town of Newfields and the state Department of Public Safety are also listed as they employed the officers.

