10 things to do in NH during the last few weeks of 2023

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Fireworks over Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Christmas lights are on display at various locations around the state. Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine.

December Songwriter Session on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.

Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and More on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at The Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.

Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

December Family Days from Thursday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.

Under 21 Open Mic on Friday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info. (See also: December Songwriter Session at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene.)

Family New Year’s Eve Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. More info.

First Night Portsmouth on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.