10 things to do in NH during the last few weeks of 2023
Round out your 2023 with celebrations around the state, from classic holiday movies on the big screen to fireworks displays.
- Christmas lights are on display at various locations around the state. Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine.
- December Songwriter Session on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and More on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at The Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Holiday classics on the big screen:
- Extraordinary Cinema at The Music Hall in Portsmouth from Friday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 24
- It’s A Wonderful Life at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Saturday, Dec. 23
- The Nightmare Before Christmas An Interactive Movie Experience at the Keene Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 23
- Friday Night Classics: The Polar Express at The Colonial Theatre in Keene on Friday, Dec. 29
- December Family Days from Thursday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Under 21 Open Mic on Friday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info. (See also: December Songwriter Session at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene.)
Family New Year’s Eve Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. More info.
- First Night Portsmouth on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. at Schouler Park in North Conway Village. More info. (See also: Ice Dance International: NYE House Rave Party on Ice at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.)