10 things to do in NH during the last few weeks of 2023

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Round out your 2023 with celebrations around the state, from classic holiday movies on the big screen to fireworks displays.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • December Songwriter Session on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and More on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at The Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • December Family Days from Thursday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.

  • Family New Year’s Eve Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. More info.

  • First Night Portsmouth on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
