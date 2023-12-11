NH flooding concerns as rain continues; heavy, wet snow expected in northern NH

A storm that is delivering mostly rain across New Hampshire has prompted a flood watch for parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Monday for areas of Carroll, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. The watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

The forecast calls for an additional 1 inch to 2 inches of rainfall Monday. For higher elevations, particularly in northern parts of the Granite State, the rain will turn to heavy, wet snow.

Whitefield, for example, could receive as much as 6 inches of snow from the storm.

National Weather Service / Weather.gov Storm advisories in effect for NH on Dec. 11, 2023, at 7:30 a.m.

Scattered outages are possible, due to heavy snow falling on tree branches and strong wind gusts.

The Seacoast region can expect strong winds, with gusts of 45-55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7:30 a.m., Eversource reported 445 outages, and New Hampshire Electric Coop reported 556.