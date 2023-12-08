NH News Recap: Department of Education weighs in on local book banning debates

Schools across the country, and here in the Granite State, continue to face pressure to remove titles that have LGBTQ+ characters or deal with mature themes. Now, the New Hampshire Department of Education is getting involved in book banning debates.

New Hampshire’s updated climate change plan is due early next year. Granite Staters gather to give their input.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH Department of Education’s book inquiries raise alarm among school officials, civil liberties advocates

In the last year, Commissioner Frank Edelblut and his deputies have repeatedly pressed one district to explain its decision making around library content.

First engagement sessions for New Hampshire’s climate change plan begin

Participants in the first community meeting, held on Zoom this week, focused on making sure climate solutions were accessible to renters and others who have been historically left out of some projects.

As winters warm, ski hills are making changes. But tourism projections remain up.

While federal projections show New Hampshire is in for a warm winter, state officials estimate about three million people will visit the state.

Franconia Police ask for public’s help after mailbox defaced with slur, swastika

Franconia Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit say they are investigating after a residential mailbox was defaced with a homophobic slur and a swastika.

More New Hampshire headlines:

