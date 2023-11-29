© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Portsmouth Holiday Parade, 'The Sound of Music'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST
Members of the Manchester Choral Society sing in the Currier's galleries.
Currier Museum of Art
/
Courtesy
The Manchester Choral Society will be performing at the Currier Museum of Art on Saturday.

Seasonal performances are opening around the state, including "A Christmas Carol," "The Nutcracker" and more.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The show poster for "The Thanksgiving Play" by Larissa Fasthorse at the Capitol Center for the Arts
Capitol Center for the Arts
/
Courtesy

  • “A Christmas Carol” through Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
    See also: Compaq Big Band Christmas Show at the Rex Theatre
  • “The Sound of Music” from Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 17 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • “The Truth About Santa” from Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 20 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Theatre KAPOW presents The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse
  • “The Nutcracker”: Presented by Sole City Dance from Thursday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Celebrate The Season In Downtown Hanover on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More info.
  • Midnight Merriment on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to midnight in downtown Concord. More info.
    See also: Downtown Concord Winter Farmers’ Market. Find winter farmers markets around the state here.
  • Caroling at the Currier on Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Portsmouth Holiday Tree-Lighting and Illuminated Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. in Market Square. More info.
    See also: Candlelight Stroll at the Strawbery Banke Museum
  • Santa’s Holiday Express on Saturdays & Sundays from Dec. 2 through Dec. 23 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.
  • UNH Seasonal Spectacular on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
