10 things to do in NH this weekend: Portsmouth Holiday Parade, 'The Sound of Music'
Seasonal performances are opening around the state, including "A Christmas Carol," "The Nutcracker" and more.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
- “A Christmas Carol” through Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
See also: Compaq Big Band Christmas Show at the Rex Theatre
- “The Sound of Music” from Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 17 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- “The Truth About Santa” from Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 20 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Theatre KAPOW presents The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse
- “The Nutcracker”: Presented by Sole City Dance from Thursday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- Celebrate The Season In Downtown Hanover on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More info.
- Midnight Merriment on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to midnight in downtown Concord. More info.
See also: Downtown Concord Winter Farmers’ Market. Find winter farmers markets around the state here.
- Caroling at the Currier on Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Portsmouth Holiday Tree-Lighting and Illuminated Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. in Market Square. More info.
See also: Candlelight Stroll at the Strawbery Banke Museum
- Santa’s Holiday Express on Saturdays & Sundays from Dec. 2 through Dec. 23 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.
- UNH Seasonal Spectacular on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.