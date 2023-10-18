10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keene Pumpkin Fest, Not-So-Spooky Spectacular
Pumpkin-themed events abound in New Hampshire this weekend, take your pick!
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Evening Sky Watch in the Library Garden with the New Hampshire Astronomical Society on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Laconia Public Library. More info.
- PSNH Presents: Poet Matthew E. Henry on Friday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Viva Bach Peterborough Festival 2023 from Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22 at Peterborough Town Hall. More info.
See also: Symphony NH presents Symphony Masala
- Not-So-Spooky Spectacular on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- Fall Family Open House on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at Moffatt-Ladd House & Gardens in Portsmouth. More info.
- Public House Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tideline Public House in Dover. More info.
- Keene Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. in downtown Keene. More info.
- Rockin(gham) Ballroom Grand Reopening Disco Dance on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Rockin(gham) Ballroom in Newmarket. More info.
- Conway Scenic Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch! on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 in North Conway. More info.
- Jazz All-Stars: Cassandre Mckinley Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.