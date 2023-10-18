© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Keene Pumpkin Fest, Not-So-Spooky Spectacular

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
Pumpkins gathered around a stone dedication in Milford town square.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
The Milford Pumpkin festival kicked off the season of pumpkin-themed festivals and events in New Hampshire.

Pumpkin-themed events abound in New Hampshire this weekend, take your pick!

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • Evening Sky Watch in the Library Garden with the New Hampshire Astronomical Society on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Laconia Public Library. More info.
  • PSNH Presents: Poet Matthew E. Henry on Friday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Viva Bach Peterborough Festival 2023 from Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22 at Peterborough Town Hall. More info.
    See also: Symphony NH presents Symphony Masala
  • Not-So-Spooky Spectacular on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • Fall Family Open House on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at Moffatt-Ladd House & Gardens in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Public House Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tideline Public House in Dover. More info.
  • Keene Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. in downtown Keene. More info.
  • Rockin(gham) Ballroom Grand Reopening Disco Dance on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Rockin(gham) Ballroom in Newmarket. More info.
  • Conway Scenic Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch! on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 in North Conway. More info.
  • Jazz All-Stars: Cassandre Mckinley Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNH NewsNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
