NH News Recap: What Trump's latest indictment means for the NH presidential primary

Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty in court on Thursday to federal charges related to the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump is also the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary here in New Hampshire.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrapped up his latest visit to the Granite State this week as he also campaigns for the Republican nomination.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH Republicans size up DeSantis, as he offers harsh rhetoric in primary campaign

Every Republican running for president not named Donald Trump has to hope they benefit from the former president’s latest criminal indictments. But no candidate may need the lift more than the one every poll shows in second place: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

NH had more flash flood warnings in July than any full year on record

According to data from the National Weather Service, the state issued 38 flash flood warnings in July. Until now, the weather agency has never recorded more than 36 flash flood warnings in a year.

Study finds wealth students have admissions advantage at Dartmouth, other Ivies

A new study finds students from the wealthiest families are far more likely to attend Ivy League schools than less affluent peers — and that advantage was especially pronounced at Dartmouth.

More environmental news from New Hampshire:



Other New Hampshire headlines:

