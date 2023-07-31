Pilot avoids injury during landing that collapsed small plane's landing gear in Laconia

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane managed to avoid injury during a rough landing at the Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, authorities said.

The pilot was flying alone when the left landing gear of the single-engine Cessna C195 collapsed during the landing at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday.

The plane had to be hauled away on a truck. The FAA said it will post a report on its investigation.

Airport officials told WMUR-TV that there were no injuries. The name of the pilot was not released.