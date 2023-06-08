© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New Hampshire man accused of killing daughter, 5, convicted of unrelated gun charges

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Hillsborough County Superior Courthouse, Manchester, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Hillsborough County Superior Courthouse, Manchester, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.

A New Hampshire man charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter was convicted of unrelated gun charges Thursday.

A jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of six charges: two counts each of being an armed career criminal, receiving stolen property, and theft. The Hillsborough County jury in Superior Court got the case Wednesday afternoon after a trial that lasted several days.

Montgomery was accused of having a shotgun and a rifle, even though he has multiple felony convictions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He pleaded not guilty. His lawyers said that the prosecution's case relied on lies from other witnesses and that police reached the wrong conclusion.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Regarding his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, Montgomery pleaded not guilty in October to second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. Authorities allege that he killed Harmony by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist. He's scheduled for trial in that case in November.

Harmony hasn't been seen since 2019, but authorities didn't know she was missing until November 2021. Last year, police announced that they believed she was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.

NH News Manchester, NH
Associated Press
