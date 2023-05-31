© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Summah Stompah, Transit to Trails and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
ORIS's Fresh Start Mobile Market is one of the destinations for Transit to Trails this year.
© Fresh Start Farms, a project of ORIS
/
ORIS's Fresh Start Mobile Market is one of the destinations for Transit to Trails this year.

The NH Audubon is hosting a guided nature hike on Saturday in honor of Black Birders Week.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A red-winged blackbird
NHPR
NH Audubon is hosting bird walk on Saturday to celebrate Black Birders Week.

  • Tale Trail: Be a Tree from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, July 23 at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info.
  • Super Stellar Friday: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Zodiac on Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
  • Keene ArtWalk and Art is Everywhere from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 11 in downtown Keene (Art is Everywhere on June 3). More info.
    See also: Keene Jazz Orchestra Spring Concert
  • Transit to Trails on Saturday, June 3 at Pawtuckaway State Park, departures from Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., return trips at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Monthly trips run through Oct. 7.) More info.
  • Bird walk in honor of Black Birders Week on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info.
    See also: Kids Count for Wildlife: Red-backed Salamander Survey
  • New Hampshire Maker Fest on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. More info.
  • Piscataqua Riverfest on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-off
  • 2nd Annual Tamworth Summah Stompah on Saturday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tamworth Recreation Department. More info.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats vs. Reading Fightin Phils: 603 Night on Saturday, June 3 at 6:03 p.m. (series runs Tuesday, May 30 through Sunday, June 4). More info.
  • Sunday Night Jazz: Boston Blow-Up! on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.

BONUS:

  • NHRA New England Nationals from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 at the New England Dragway in Epping. More info.
  • PNH400 Anniversary Grand Parade on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwin Park in Portsmouth. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

