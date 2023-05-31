10 things to do in NH this weekend: Summah Stompah, Transit to Trails and more
The NH Audubon is hosting a guided nature hike on Saturday in honor of Black Birders Week.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Tale Trail: Be a Tree from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, July 23 at Petals in the Pines in Canterbury. More info.
- Super Stellar Friday: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Zodiac on Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. More info.
- Keene ArtWalk and Art is Everywhere from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 11 in downtown Keene (Art is Everywhere on June 3). More info.
See also: Keene Jazz Orchestra Spring Concert
- Transit to Trails on Saturday, June 3 at Pawtuckaway State Park, departures from Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., return trips at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Monthly trips run through Oct. 7.) More info.
- Bird walk in honor of Black Birders Week on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info.
See also: Kids Count for Wildlife: Red-backed Salamander Survey
- New Hampshire Maker Fest on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. More info.
- Piscataqua Riverfest on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-off
- 2nd Annual Tamworth Summah Stompah on Saturday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tamworth Recreation Department. More info.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats vs. Reading Fightin Phils: 603 Night on Saturday, June 3 at 6:03 p.m. (series runs Tuesday, May 30 through Sunday, June 4). More info.
- Sunday Night Jazz: Boston Blow-Up! on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
BONUS: