NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Farmers' market season, Bike Month and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
A crowd of people walks through the Concord Farmers' Market on a sunny day
Concord Farmers' Market via Facebook
The Concord Farmers' Market 2023 Opening Day is on Saturday.

A sure sign of spring: The Concord Farmers' Market 2023 Opening Day is on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A crowd of bikers crosses the start line at the Bikes & Beers ride in 2021
Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire via Facebook
The Bike-Walk Alliance of NH is hosting a series of events to celebrate New Hampshire Bike Month.

  • New Hampshire Bike Month events throughout the month, organized by the Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire. More info.
  • Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Manchester. More info.
  • Raylynmor Opera: Orpheus in the Underworld on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • CLUB 3S: Fireball Latin Dance Party on Friday, May 5 from 9 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Concord Farmers’ Market 2023 Opening Day on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon (weekly, on Saturdays through October 28). More info.
  • Fairy & Gnome Day on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • New Hampshire Day on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. More info.
  • Walldogs Mural Tour – May 2023 on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon in downtown Keene. More info.
  • Pro Portsmouth Children’s Day on Sunday, May 7 from noon to 4 p.m., at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
  • Northeastern Ballet Theatre's Sleeping Beauty on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.

BONUS:

Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

