10 things to do in NH this weekend: Farmers' market season, Bike Month and more
A sure sign of spring: The Concord Farmers' Market 2023 Opening Day is on Saturday.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- New Hampshire Bike Month events throughout the month, organized by the Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire. More info.
- Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Manchester. More info.
- Raylynmor Opera: Orpheus in the Underworld on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- CLUB 3S: Fireball Latin Dance Party on Friday, May 5 from 9 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Concord Farmers’ Market 2023 Opening Day on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon (weekly, on Saturdays through October 28). More info.
- Fairy & Gnome Day on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- New Hampshire Day on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. More info.
- Walldogs Mural Tour – May 2023 on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon in downtown Keene. More info.
- Pro Portsmouth Children’s Day on Sunday, May 7 from noon to 4 p.m., at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
- Northeastern Ballet Theatre's Sleeping Beauty on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
BONUS:
- Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6 at various locations. Find a comic book store near you.