10 things to do in NH this weekend: Farmers' market season, Bike Month and more

Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire via Facebook The Bike-Walk Alliance of NH is hosting a series of events to celebrate New Hampshire Bike Month.

New Hampshire Bike Month events throughout the month, organized by the Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire. More info.

Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Manchester. More info .

Raylynmor Opera: Orpheus in the Underworld on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info .

CLUB 3S: Fireball Latin Dance Party on Friday, May 5 from 9 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .

Concord Farmers' Market 2023 Opening Day on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon (weekly, on Saturdays through October 28). More info .

Fairy & Gnome Day on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info .

New Hampshire Day on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. More info .

Walldogs Mural Tour – May 2023 on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon in downtown Keene. More info .

Pro Portsmouth Children's Day on Sunday, May 7 from noon to 4 p.m., at various locations in downtown Portsmouth. More info .

Northeastern Ballet Theatre's Sleeping Beauty on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

