NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Earth Week, Record Store day and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
A collage of the performers: Sandeep Das (tabla), Qais Essar (rabab), Rajib Karmakar (sitar), Homeira Qaderi (author), Antara Bhardwaj (Kathak dance)
hop.dartmouth.edu
Watch the world premiere of "Delhi to Kabul" at the Hopkins Center for the arts on Thursday night.

The NH Audubon is hosting an Earth Day Celebration at the Massabesic Center in Auburn on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A black and white lamb looks up at the camera
strawberybanke.org
Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke returns to the Stawbery Banke Museum this weekend.

  • Frank Lloyd Wright Tours Wednesdays through Sundays, seasonal, starting April 19 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Sandeep Das & the HUM Ensemble: Delhi to Kabul on Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • GHOST from Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, May 14 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Yuri’s Night Portsmouth on Friday, April 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • RENT from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, May 14 at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Record Store Day 2023 on Saturday, April 22 at various locations. Find participating stores in NH.
  • NH Audubon Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at the New Hampshire Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn. More info.
  • Simone Porter with Great Bay Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at The Music Hall: Little Richard: I Am Everything
  • Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke from Saturday, April 22 through Sunday, April 30 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Ducks & Doughnuts on Sunday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
    See more: The Secret Lives Of Our Backyard Raptors
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

