10 things to do in NH this weekend: Earth Week, Record Store day and more
The NH Audubon is hosting an Earth Day Celebration at the Massabesic Center in Auburn on Saturday.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Tours Wednesdays through Sundays, seasonal, starting April 19 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Sandeep Das & the HUM Ensemble: Delhi to Kabul on Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- GHOST from Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, May 14 at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Yuri’s Night Portsmouth on Friday, April 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- RENT from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, May 14 at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Record Store Day 2023 on Saturday, April 22 at various locations. Find participating stores in NH.
- NH Audubon Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at the New Hampshire Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn. More info.
- Simone Porter with Great Bay Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke from Saturday, April 22 through Sunday, April 30 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Ducks & Doughnuts on Sunday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
