NH News Recap: How Trump's criminal charges could play a role in the presidential primary
Now that former President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges, what’s the reaction from Republican leaders here in New Hampshire? And how might this legal case play a role in the next presidential primary?
Ahead of the primary and the 2024 presidential election, the state is trying out new ballot counting machines. And the New Hampshire House passes their version of the state budget.
We cover these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Steven Porter, Boston Globe
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Budget deal clears NH House with broad bipartisan support
- Local Republicans predict Trump indictment won’t affect him politically in NH
- Sununu says he’ll decide on 2024 run this summer
- Sununu says more people are crossing into NH. But the data is unclear.
- Pilot ballot counting machines move forward in NH certification process
- In walkout, Nashua high school students take a stand against gun violence
- Queerlective aims to build a new kind of creative community in New Hampshire
- Following national trend, workers at Starbucks in Rochester seek to form union