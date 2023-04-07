© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: How Trump's criminal charges could play a role in the presidential primary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published April 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT
nh_primary_picture.jpg

Now that former President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges, what’s the reaction from Republican leaders here in New Hampshire? And how might this legal case play a role in the next presidential primary?

Ahead of the primary and the 2024 presidential election, the state is trying out new ballot counting machines. And the New Hampshire House passes their version of the state budget.

We cover these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News RecapNH PrimaryDonald Trump
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
Rick Ganley
Rick Ganley is the first voice many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire hear each weekday morning.
