© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.
NH News

NH News Recap: How local leaders are addressing the housing crisis; parental rights debate continues

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published March 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT
houses.jpg
Jer*ry
/
Flickr Creative Commons

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for landlords to evict tenants. At the same time, local leaders around the state are looking for ways to create more affordable housing.

Republican lawmakers are pushing for a parental bill of rights over their children's education. The New Hampshire House voted down the latest effort this week, but the debate isn’t over yet.

Guests:

  • Jeongyoon Han, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapHousing
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.