NH News Recap: How local leaders are addressing the housing crisis; parental rights debate continues
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for landlords to evict tenants. At the same time, local leaders around the state are looking for ways to create more affordable housing.
Republican lawmakers are pushing for a parental bill of rights over their children's education. The New Hampshire House voted down the latest effort this week, but the debate isn’t over yet.
Guests:
- Jeongyoon Han, NHPR
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- NH lawmakers considering bill to make it easier for landlords to evict tenants
- NH House votes to codify abortion rights, remove penalties from 24-week ban
- Parental bill of rights narrowly fails in NH House, but debate isn’t over yet
- With advocates pushing, NH House backs Sununu Youth Center replacement
- NH lawmakers consider bill to remove ballot affidavits for voters lacking ID
- How new federal PFAS proposals would affect New Hampshire
- How to address ‘ER boarding’ is a key question facing state budget writers
- Push to honor Old Man of the Mountain advances in the NH State House