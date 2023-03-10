NH News Recap: Local doctors push back against proposals to ban gender-affirming care
Large crowds showed up at the State House this week to push back on a number of Republican-sponsored bills that advocates say would curtail the rights of LGBTQ youth.
The proposals include bills that would restrict access to gender-affirming care and updated versions of a so-called parental rights bill that failed to pass last year.
Guests:
- Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
- Sarah Gibson, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- In testimony and rally, crowds oppose Republican-backed bills targeting LGBTQ youth
- Bans on gender-affirming care would have a ‘catastrophic’ impact on LGBTQ youth in NH, health providers warn
- NH Department of Education requests new power: subpoenas for teachers
- Where should landfills in NH be located? Lawmakers are still trying to decide on the rules
- With more electric cars on the road, training programs aim to get technicians up to speed
- GOP budget writers appear leery of 10% state pay hike backed by Sununu
- NH AG joins 46-state coalitions investigating TikTok
- Long-lost shipwreck found with help from New Hampshire researchers