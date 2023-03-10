NH News Recap: Local doctors push back against proposals to ban gender-affirming care

Large crowds showed up at the State House this week to push back on a number of Republican-sponsored bills that advocates say would curtail the rights of LGBTQ youth.

The proposals include bills that would restrict access to gender-affirming care and updated versions of a so-called parental rights bill that failed to pass last year.

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

