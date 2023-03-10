© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A 2:1 match is happening now. See your sustaining gift impact TRIPLED instantly!
NH News

NH News Recap: Local doctors push back against proposals to ban gender-affirming care

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST
LGBT flag
Ted Eytan
/
The ACLU-New Hampshire estimates that less than half of students in New Hampshire are covered by school policies designed to protect transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Large crowds showed up at the State House this week to push back on a number of Republican-sponsored bills that advocates say would curtail the rights of LGBTQ youth.

The proposals include bills that would restrict access to gender-affirming care and updated versions of a so-called parental rights bill that failed to pass last year.

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.