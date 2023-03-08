10 things to do in NH this weekend: 2023 Shamrock Fest, Sunday Night Jazz and more
Catch the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra's Winter Concert at The Music Hall on Sunday afternoon.
- What Would Nature Do? Biomimicry: Innovations Inspired by Nature on Thursday, March 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany and online. More info.
- Storytime in the Galleries on Friday, March 10 from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- American Ballet Theatre Studio Company on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- 2023 Shamrock Fest from Saturday, March 11 through Friday, March 17 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Shattuck Winter Wander on Saturday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Shattuck Golf Course in Jaffrey, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
- Friday Night Movie: Lyle Lyle Crocodile on Saturday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
- Dance Northeast on Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House, presented by Sole City Dance. More info.
- Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Rollercoaster: A Family Friendly Dance Party on Sunday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Sunday Night Jazz: Clark Terry Jazz Festival on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.