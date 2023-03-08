© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as an $8 per month sustainer and get our brand-new owl umbrella!
NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: 2023 Shamrock Fest, Sunday Night Jazz and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST
Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined (contemporary Korean ink painting ) installed in the Hall Gallery at the Hood Museum of Art
Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined / Photo by Rob Strong
/
hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
The Hood Museum of Art is hosting Storytime in the Galleries on Friday.

Catch the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra's Winter Concert at The Music Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A group of American Ballet Theatre Studio Company dancers leaping in unison.
thecolonial.org
The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company will be performing at The Colonial Theatre in Keene on Friday evening.

  • What Would Nature Do? Biomimicry: Innovations Inspired by Nature on Thursday, March 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany and online. More info.
  • Storytime in the Galleries on Friday, March 10 from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • American Ballet Theatre Studio Company on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • 2023 Shamrock Fest from Saturday, March 11 through Friday, March 17 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Shattuck Winter Wander on Saturday, March 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Shattuck Golf Course in Jaffrey, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
  • Friday Night Movie: Lyle Lyle Crocodile on Saturday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
  • Dance Northeast on Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House, presented by Sole City Dance. More info.
  • Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at The Music Hall: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour
  • Rollercoaster: A Family Friendly Dance Party on Sunday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Sunday Night Jazz: Clark Terry Jazz Festival on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNHPR Music NewsNH NewsMovies
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.