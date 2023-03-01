10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dartmouth Dance, Hamilton De Holanda & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Osvaldo Guglielmi, "The Sisters of Charity" (1937) /Gavin Ashworth / currier.org The theme for this week's "The Art of Awareness" at the Currier Museum of Art is equanimity.

Bonus:

