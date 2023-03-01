10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dartmouth Dance, Hamilton De Holanda & more
Calling all young Granite State artists! Share your craft at the the Under 21 Open Mic at The Loading Dock on Friday.
- The Art of Awareness: Equanimity on Thursday, March 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Art After Work (5 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekly on Thursdays) at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Animal Tracks And Sounds Of Squam on Friday, March 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
- Under 21 Open Mic sponsored by North Country Pride on Friday, March 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
- CLUB 3S: Supa Dupa Fly Missy Elliott Dance Party on Friday, March 3 from 9 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Little Women from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 19 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Olli Hirvonen Trio / Carr Rose Uman Trio on Saturday, March 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers cafe in Keene. More info.
- Elinor Williams Hooker Tea Talks 2023: Exploring the Heart of Cross-Racial Conversation on Sunday, March 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Portsmouth Public Library and online. More info.
- Special Film Event: Connecting the Dots on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
- Dartmouth Dance Ensemble on Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Straus Dance Studio on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Hamilton De Holanda on Sunday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
Bonus:
- Gibson's Book Club Reads Taste: My Life Through Food, by Stanley Tucci on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.