NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dartmouth Dance, Hamilton De Holanda & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST
Hamilton de Holanda onstage playing the bandolin
themusichall.org
Brazilian bandolinist Hamilton de Holanda is performing at The Music Hall on Sunday evening.

Calling all young Granite State artists! Share your craft at the the Under 21 Open Mic at The Loading Dock on Friday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

"Sisters of Charity" by Osvaldo Guglielmi depicts two nuns walking out of a Meat Market as other customers pass by.
Osvaldo Guglielmi, "The Sisters of Charity" (1937) /Gavin Ashworth
/
currier.org
The theme for this week's "The Art of Awareness" at the Currier Museum of Art is equanimity.

  • The Art of Awareness: Equanimity on Thursday, March 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Art After Work (5 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekly on Thursdays) at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Animal Tracks And Sounds Of Squam on Friday, March 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness. More info.
    See also: Introduction to Beekeeping with Kris Rossi
  • Under 21 Open Mic sponsored by North Country Pride on Friday, March 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
  • CLUB 3S: Supa Dupa Fly Missy Elliott Dance Party on Friday, March 3 from 9 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at 3S Artspace: Couch w/ special guest Zoe Sparks
  • Little Women from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 19 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Olli Hirvonen Trio / Carr Rose Uman Trio on Saturday, March 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Elinor Williams Hooker Tea Talks 2023: Exploring the Heart of Cross-Racial Conversation on Sunday, March 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Portsmouth Public Library and online. More info.
    Next week’s Tea Talk: “Youth to Power”: Black Female Activists
  • Special Film Event: Connecting the Dots on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
  • Dartmouth Dance Ensemble on Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Straus Dance Studio on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
    See also: UNH Concert Choir and Symphony Orchestra
  • Hamilton De Holanda on Sunday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Bonus:


  • Gibson's Book Club Reads Taste: My Life Through Food, by Stanley Tucci on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

