NH News Recap: How the narrow partisan divide in the House is taking shape
New Hampshire Democrats picked up a seat in the House this week following a special election in Rochester narrowing the chamber’s already slim Republican majority. And state lawmakers met this week in Concord to vote on a number of bills.
It's all politics on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Sarah Gibson, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Democrats prevail in Rochester special election, narrowing GOP margin at the State House
- How NH lawmakers are weighing changes to the state’s abortion laws post-Roe
- New study estimates 55% of New Hampshire’s groundwater probably has elevated radon levels
- State Senate committee supports $75 million package on affordable housing and homelessness services
- NH Senate committee recommends making Medicaid expansion permanent
- Franklin’s rank and file police officers vote ‘no confidence’ in chief, lieutenants
- Musicians honor Morphine drummer Billy Conway’s songwriting with new album