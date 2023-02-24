© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: How the narrow partisan divide in the House is taking shape

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published February 24, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST
New Hampshire Democrats picked up a seat in the House this week following a special election in Rochester narrowing the chamber’s already slim Republican majority. And state lawmakers met this week in Concord to vote on a number of bills.

It's all politics on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
