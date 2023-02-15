© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Mardi Gras Party, Alton Winter Carnival & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
An instructor leads a group of children on ice skates.
Bieuville Jean-Baptiste
/
hop.dartmouth.edu
The Hopkins Center for the Arts is hosting an ice dancing workshop and free skate with Le Patin Libre on Saturday.

Fight those winter blues with our suggestions for art, music, outdoor activities and more.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The cover of "This Land of Snow" next to an image of the author, Anders Morley, standing on a dock with water and mountains in the background.
laconianh.gov
Anders Morley will be discussing his book "This Land of Snow" at the Laconia Public Library on Thursday evening.

  • Creative Writing at the Museum of Art on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of New Hampshire Museum of Art in Durham. More info.
  • Hood Museum of Art Winter Opening on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
    See also: Curator’s Tours at the Currier Museum of Art, Film Premiere - An Artful Life
  • Local Author Talk: This Land of Snow by Anders Morley on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia Public Library. More info.
  • Virtual Event: Elissa R Sloan - Hayley Aldridge Is Still Here on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., online, hosted by Gibson's Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Environmental Trivia: Ledge Brewing on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ledge Brewing in Intervale. More info.
  • Natural History and Tracking of the River Otter on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
  • Mardi Gras Party w/ Folksoul Band & Point Noire Cajun Band! on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Alton Winter Carnival on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in Alton. More info.
  • "Beyond Forty Acres": Land Ownership, and Black Wealth on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Portsmouth Public Library and online. More info.
    Next week’s discussion: "Shades of Black": Connected by Color, Culture, & Community
  • Keene Chamber Orchestra: Explorations in Music on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Keene Public Library. More info.
    See also: New Hampshire Philharmonic presents "Winter Serenities"

BONUS:

  • HopStop: Patin Libre Dancing on Ice on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at Norwich Green in Norwich, VT, hosted by the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth. More info.
NH News 10 Things To Do
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
Zoey Knox

