NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wildlife in Winter

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST
The Laconia Public Library is hosting a presentation about the history of skiing in New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

Indulge your creative side with self-guided craft time at the Hood Museum of Art on Friday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

"Bow Tie" by Richard Haynes (2003). New Hampshire Artist Richard Haynes will lead a public discussion and mural project at the Currier Museum for the museum's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration.

  • New Hampshire on Skis (lecture) on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.
  • On Golden Pond from Thursday, Jan. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre. More info.
    More at the Seacoast Rep: Set The House on Fire: A Gospel Concert
  • Maker Drop-In on Friday, January 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Songbirds of Winter on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
    See also: LGBTQ+ Community Hike In Pisgah State Park
  • Tracking: N.H. Wildlife in Winter on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. More info.
  • Movie Night: Where the Crawdads Sing on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
  • Torchlight Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Loon Mountain Resort. More info.
    See also: Family Fun Night with Fireworks at Cannon Mountain
  • Winterfest Family Bash on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at LaBelle Winery Derry. More info.
  • Up Close and Personal with the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Concord Chorale: The Sky Within
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. (events throughout the afternoon) at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
    See also: Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.: Justice Everywhere at the Park Theatre
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

