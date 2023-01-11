10 things to do in NH this weekend: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wildlife in Winter
Indulge your creative side with self-guided craft time at the Hood Museum of Art on Friday.
- New Hampshire on Skis (lecture) on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.
- On Golden Pond from Thursday, Jan. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre. More info.
More at the Seacoast Rep: Set The House on Fire: A Gospel Concert
- Maker Drop-In on Friday, January 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Songbirds of Winter on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
See also: LGBTQ+ Community Hike In Pisgah State Park
- Tracking: N.H. Wildlife in Winter on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. More info.
- Movie Night: Where the Crawdads Sing on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. More info.
- Torchlight Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Loon Mountain Resort. More info.
See also: Family Fun Night with Fireworks at Cannon Mountain
- Winterfest Family Bash on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at LaBelle Winery Derry. More info.
- Up Close and Personal with the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Concord Chorale: The Sky Within
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. (events throughout the afternoon) at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
See also: Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.: Justice Everywhere at the Park Theatre