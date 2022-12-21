10 things to do in NH on the final weekends of 2022: Holiday edition
Mix up your holiday plans this year with The Rocky Horror Show Live! at the Seacoast Rep on Christmas and New Year's Eve.
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A Ghost Story on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Art After Work: Kemp Harris & Adam O. on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Neil Young: Harvest Time on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
More at The Music Hall: Miracle on 34th Street (1947), Love Actually
- Storytime & Craft: Santa in the City on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info.
Also at the Bookery: Sip & Shop
- The Rocky Horror Show Live! on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- “Strive to Achieve” New American Youth Event on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
- Li Moncello's Holiday Hoopla on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m., at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- Fireworks In Town Square on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m., in the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
- Harsh Armadillo New Year's Eve Party! on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond daily (see weekly schedule) at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.