NH News

10 things to do in NH on the final weekends of 2022: Holiday edition

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Will Zimmerman
/
Strawbery Banke Museum (via Facebook)
Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond is open for the season at the Stawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.

Mix up your holiday plans this year with The Rocky Horror Show Live! at the Seacoast Rep on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

seacoastrep.org
The Seacoast Rep is performing The Rocky Horror Show live! on Christmas night and New Year's Eve.

  • A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A Ghost Story on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Art After Work: Kemp Harris & Adam O. on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Neil Young: Harvest Time on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at The Music Hall: Miracle on 34th Street (1947), Love Actually
  • Storytime & Craft: Santa in the City on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Bookery Manchester. More info.
    Also at the Bookery: Sip & Shop
  • The Rocky Horror Show Live! on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • “Strive to Achieve” New American Youth Event on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
  • Li Moncello's Holiday Hoopla on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m., at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Fireworks In Town Square on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m., in the Waterville Valley Town Square. More info.
  • Harsh Armadillo New Year's Eve Party! on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond daily (see weekly schedule) at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
