NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: "A Charlie Brown Christmas," Midwinter Revels

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST
The ensemble cast of A New England Midwinter Revels singing onstage during a performance, with the band behind them.
A New England Midwinter Revels returns to the Lebanon Opera House this weekend.

Grab your binoculars! The North Conway Christmas Bird Count is taking place on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A poster that reads "The Park Theatre presents: Santa's Christmas Party 2022" with the movie poster for the movie "ELF" to the left, and a cartoon Santa and a car carrying presents on the right.
The Park Theatre is hosting Santa's Christmas Party on Saturday afternoon.

  • The Black Matter Is Life Poetry Series: "Poetry of the Ordinary Day" with guest poet, Marilyn Nelson on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. More info.
  • Holiday Pop-Up Art Show from Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Old Library in Jackson Village. More info.
  • A New England Midwinter Revels from Friday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
  • Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17 at various locations in the Mount Washington Valley. More info.
  • Santa’s Christmas Party with ELF on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    Also at The Park Theatre: A Charlie Brown Christmas With The Heather Pierson Trio
  • Holiday Arts Market on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the West Street Ward House in Concord. More info.
  • Rock This Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info
  • Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra’s Family Holiday Pops on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at Portsmouth High School. More info.
  • Judy's Scary Little Christmas through Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • When Winter Comes: A StoryWalk at Chamberlain Reynolds from Thursday, Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
