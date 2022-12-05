N.H. News Recap: New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in question
Top national Democrats are meeting to decide which states should lead off the 2024 presidential primary. What could this mean for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation pride?
New numbers from the New Hampshire department of education show an increase in enrollment at the state's public charter schools. At the same time, the trend of declining school enrollment continues overall across the state.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Sarah Gibson, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- N.H. would lose first-in-the-nation primary under plan backed by Biden
- N.H. charter school enrollment increases 14% in past year
- N.H. congressional delegation, Charitable Foundation offer support to defunded sex education program
- N.H. recount results are unchanged after Ballot Law Commission meeting
- Emergency shelters gear up for winter as N.H.’s housing crisis continues
- Driver involved in collision that killed N.H. State Trooper rejects plea deal; 2023 trial set
- For two N.H. Latina teens, becoming a woman in the U.S. is empowering but frightening