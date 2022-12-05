N.H. News Recap: New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in question

Top national Democrats are meeting to decide which states should lead off the 2024 presidential primary. What could this mean for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation pride?

New numbers from the New Hampshire department of education show an increase in enrollment at the state's public charter schools. At the same time, the trend of declining school enrollment continues overall across the state.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

