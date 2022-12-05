© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap: New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in question

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley
Published December 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
nh_primary_picture.jpg

Top national Democrats are meeting to decide which states should lead off the 2024 presidential primary. What could this mean for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation pride?

New numbers from the New Hampshire department of education show an increase in enrollment at the state's public charter schools. At the same time, the trend of declining school enrollment continues overall across the state.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
