10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Midnight Merriment in Concord, Holiday Pops
The Manchester Choral Society will bring holiday tunes to life with Caroling at the Currier on Saturday.
- Mushroom Meander With The Morel Quandary Club on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Friedsam Town Forest in Chesterfield. More info.
- Poetry Society of New Hampshire presents: poet Gabrielle Calvocoressi on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Exeter Holiday Block Party on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in downtown Exeter. More info.
- Midnight Merriment on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., in downtown Concord. More info.
- Caroling at the Currier on Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon, at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Frost Fest on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Main Street in Durham. More info.
See also: Santa's Tour of Lebanon and West Lebanon
- White Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
Also at the Park Theatre: A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story
- Northern Lights Music Presents: Hiroya Tsukamoto on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
- Candlelight Stroll from Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Holiday Pops: Strings And Horns on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at LaBelle Winery in Derry. More info.
