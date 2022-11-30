© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Midnight Merriment in Concord, Holiday Pops

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST
The Manchester Choral Society singing in the Historic Court at the Currier Museum of Art. Two columns and large murals can be seen behind the singers.
Currier Museum of Art
/
currier.org
The Manchester Choral Society is caroling in the Historic Court at the Currier Museum of Art on Saturday.

The Manchester Choral Society will bring holiday tunes to life with Caroling at the Currier on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Hiroya Tsukamoto on stage, seated playing guitar and singing into a mic.
theloadingdocknh.com
Hiroya Tsukamoto is performing at the The Loading Dock in Littleton on Saturday.

  • Mushroom Meander With The Morel Quandary Club on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Friedsam Town Forest in Chesterfield. More info.
  • Poetry Society of New Hampshire presents: poet Gabrielle Calvocoressi on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Exeter Holiday Block Party on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in downtown Exeter. More info.
  • Midnight Merriment on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., in downtown Concord. More info.
  • Caroling at the Currier on Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon, at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Frost Fest on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Main Street in Durham. More info.
    See also: Santa's Tour of Lebanon and West Lebanon
  • White Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    Also at the Park Theatre: A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story
  • Northern Lights Music Presents: Hiroya Tsukamoto on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
  • Candlelight Stroll from Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Holiday Pops: Strings And Horns on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at LaBelle Winery in Derry. More info.

BONUS:

  • Sanborn Mills Farm Winter Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon. More info.
  • Jingle Bell Extravaganza on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNHPR Music NewsNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

