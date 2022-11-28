Dover gets no bids for redeveloping a public park along the Cocheco River

This article is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in Seacoast Online.

The city of Dover has hit a snag in its decades-old dream to develop and transform its 29-acre riverfront .

Steve Bird, Dover’s waterfront public improvements project manager, recently told the Cochecho Waterfront Development Advisory Committee the city received no bids from four pre-qualified firms for the development of a new 3.5-acre park.

The riverfront park has been hailed as a "jewel" for Dover, with plans for walking paths, steps to the water, a non-motorized boat launch, a public boat dock , a concession stand, restrooms and storage area. The public park is the city’s portion of the massive riverfront development plan, an opening act to Boston-based Cathartes' approved plan to develop five buildings with 410 housing units (townhouses and condos) and 28,000 square feet of commercial space that could include restaurants, retail space and/or offices.

The bids were due Oct. 26. More on this project via the city of Dover:

"As part of the Land Development Agreement between the City of Dover and Cathartes, the developer selected for private developments to the site, the city agreed to fund public improvements up to $15 million in site improvements to be repaid through tax guarantees. The city will service the bond for the debt by utilizing funds from the waterfront tax increment finance district (TIF)."