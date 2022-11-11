N.H. News Recap: The 2022 Midterm Results in New Hampshire

Voters across the country and here in New Hampshire went to the polls this week to decide who should represent them in Congress and at the State House. We talk about the results of the 2022 midterm elections on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

You can find a break down of the results for each race in New Hampshire here .

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

