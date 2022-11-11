N.H. News Recap: The 2022 Midterm Results in New Hampshire
Voters across the country and here in New Hampshire went to the polls this week to decide who should represent them in Congress and at the State House. We talk about the results of the 2022 midterm elections on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
You can find a break down of the results for each race in New Hampshire here.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Sununu glides to a fourth term as New Hampshire governor
- Democratic incumbents fend off challengers in N.H.’s races for Senate, Congress
- Vote returns point to Democratic gains in N.H. House, no major changes in Senate or Executive Council
- What an evenly split New Hampshire House means for legislating
- Ballot measures on N.H. constitutional convention, county offices appear to fail
s
- After planning for the worst, N.H. election officials report a peaceful day at the polls
- A new report says more local action is needed to reach national climate goals. Where does N.H. stand?