NH News

N.H. News Recap: The 2022 Midterm Results in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published November 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
Gov. Chris Sununu gives a victory speech to supporters after winning re-election to a fourth term this week.

Voters across the country and here in New Hampshire went to the polls this week to decide who should represent them in Congress and at the State House. We talk about the results of the 2022 midterm elections on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

You can find a break down of the results for each race in New Hampshire here.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
