Voters in Monadnock Region express concerns over cost of living, health care access ahead of elections

With Election Day right around the corner, NHPR's All Things Considered team spent time in Keene talking to Granite Staters. This election season, NHPR has been reaching out to voters across the state to learn what issues are most important to them as they head to the polls on Tuesday.

Many people expressed concerns about rising costs and inflation, which has only exacerbated the state's housing crisis. NHPR's Julia Furukawa spoke with Denise Pratt, Director of Housing and Services at Keene Housing, a nonprofit that helps low income families access affordable housing. You can listen to their conversation here.

Listen to NHPR's Julia Furukawa talk with housing assistance coordinator about rising housing costs in the Monadnock Region. Listen • 7:49

Voters in the Monadnock Region also told NHPR about the need for better access to health care. Shawn LaFrance, vice president of population health at Cheshire Medical Center, and Phil Wyzick, CEO of Monadnock Family Services, spoke with NHPR's Julia Furukawa about the challenges of meeting the demand for care in the area. You can listen to their conversation here.