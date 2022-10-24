© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Officials identify men killed in Keene plane crash

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Staff Report, The Keene Sentinel
Published October 24, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
Yellow caution tape stretched around the Keene apartment building, less than a mile from the airport where the plane took off. The front appeared mostly intact, but the back showed significant fire damage and the attached garage was completely destroyed.
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
The four-seat aircraft had just taken off from Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport, located about half a mile away in nearby Swanzey. It struck a garage attached to a four-unit apartment complex on Lower Main Street in Keene.

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Officials have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash in Keene Friday night.

Lawrence Marchiony, age 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, age 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died in the crash, according to a news release Monday from Keene police.

Both men were pilot-rated, said Tim Monville, senior air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, at a news conference Sunday.

Dezendorf’s LinkedIn page lists him as a flight instructor at Monadnock Aviation. A 2017 Monadnock Aviation newsletter said Marchiony trained with Dezendorf and had aspirations of becoming a flight instructor.

People at the Monadnock Aviation office Monday at Dillant-Hopkins Airport declined to comment.

A single-engine, four-seater Beechcraft Sierra owned by Monadnock Aviation crashed into a two-story garage attached to a four-family apartment building at 661 Main St. shortly before 7 p.m.

The plane departed Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport heading north directly on the extended centerline of the airport’s primary runway before crashing, according to Airport Director David Hickling.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

NH News Keene
