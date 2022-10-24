Officials identify men killed in Keene plane crash

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Officials have released the names of the two men who were killed in a plane crash in Keene Friday night.

Lawrence Marchiony, age 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, age 60, of Townshend, Vermont, died in the crash, according to a news release Monday from Keene police.

Both men were pilot-rated, said Tim Monville, senior air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, at a news conference Sunday.

Dezendorf’s LinkedIn page lists him as a flight instructor at Monadnock Aviation. A 2017 Monadnock Aviation newsletter said Marchiony trained with Dezendorf and had aspirations of becoming a flight instructor.

People at the Monadnock Aviation office Monday at Dillant-Hopkins Airport declined to comment.

A single-engine, four-seater Beechcraft Sierra owned by Monadnock Aviation crashed into a two-story garage attached to a four-family apartment building at 661 Main St. shortly before 7 p.m.

The plane departed Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport heading north directly on the extended centerline of the airport’s primary runway before crashing, according to Airport Director David Hickling.

