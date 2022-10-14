N.H. News Recap: More candidates running in support of 'right to work'; Sununu and Sherman on abortion
Reproductive rights are a central issue in this year's election amid a shifting landscape on abortion at the state and federal level. How do incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman differ on abortion access?
And, there have been many attempts to pass right-to-work legislation in New Hampshire over the years, but they’ve always failed. That could change depending on the outcome of this upcoming election.
We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Sununu and Sherman trade accusations in first gubernatorial debate
- Campaign spending in support of ‘right to work’ paying dividends for conservative group
- Where they stand: How abortion policy is playing in the race for N.H. governor
- CMC hires outside firm to review its handling of a former cardiac surgeon
- Trinity High School cancels classes for day of ‘reflection’ after student’s racist post
- On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, food and art connect a New Hampshire community
- How one family’s Bolivian folk band unites four generations in N.H.