NH News

N.H. News Recap: Executive Council rejects sex ed funding; gubernatorial and senate races

Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published October 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT
don bolduc manchester
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc talks to patrons at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, Oct. 3, 2022.

We’re a month out from Election Day, and with the state primary behind us, how are the top races across the state shaping up? Voters are looking to get attendance records for state lawmakers ahead of the election. And Executive Councilors voted for a second time to halt funding for an after-school sexual health program.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Top stories from this week on the N.H. Midterm Elections:

Other top stories from around N.H. this week:

NH News N.H. News RecapElections 2022
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
