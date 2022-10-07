N.H. News Recap: Executive Council rejects sex ed funding; gubernatorial and senate races
We’re a month out from Election Day, and with the state primary behind us, how are the top races across the state shaping up? Voters are looking to get attendance records for state lawmakers ahead of the election. And Executive Councilors voted for a second time to halt funding for an after-school sexual health program.
We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Top stories from this week on the N.H. Midterm Elections:
- Judge rejects claim by group of Democrats that partisan gerrymandering of N.H. districts violates constitution
- Promising new offensive against Hassan, Bolduc finds himself on defense with some voters
- Public health, Medicaid, abortion rights: A look at Tom Sherman’s State House record
- Candidates in N.H.’s 1st Congressional District focus on national themes while trying to reach local voters
Other top stories from around N.H. this week:
- GOP executive councilors hold up funding for after-school sex ed they approved in prior years
- For voters looking into a lawmaker’s legislative attendance record, the details matter
- Visibles: For Jannette Valdez, being a single mother led her to empowerment
After Spotlight investigation into heart surgeon, N.H. lawmakers eye changes to medical board transparency