N.H. News Recap: Electricity, heating oil costs on the rise ahead of winter
All four major electric utilities in New Hampshire are increasing their rates. We’re also headed into the cold season, which means many Granite Staters will have to pay more to heat their homes this winter.
We talk about that story and more in this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Immigration advocates protest Sununu’s comments on migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
- Hassan claims ‘bipartisanship’ as a touchstone. How much does that matter to N.H. voters?
- In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
- What’s the value of rooftop solar panels? A new study is helping New Hampshire find out.
- N.H. is boosting funding for labor and delivery care. Will it be enough to stem closures?
- Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
- Ken Burns celebrates the life of his wife and longtime collaborator Amy Stechler
- Executive Council approves $60,000 to track ticks