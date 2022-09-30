© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap: Electricity, heating oil costs on the rise ahead of winter

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published September 30, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
All four major electric utilities in New Hampshire are increasing their rates. We’re also headed into the cold season, which means many Granite Staters will have to pay more to heat their homes this winter.

We talk about that story and more in this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

