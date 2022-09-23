N.H. News Recap: State argues "divisive concepts" law in court; flu vaccines and COVID boosters
The first official complaint against a teacher for violating New Hampshire's so-called "divisive concepts" law has been filed with the state. The state is defending the law in court as a group of public school employees argue it has had a chilling effect on classroom discussions.
State health officials are encouraging Granite Staters to get their flu shots and an updated COVID booster shot this fall. They say this could be the worst flu season in several years.
We talk about those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Sarah Gibson, NHPR reporter
- Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR contributor
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- When is it ‘reasonable’ to remove a voter from the checklist? In N.H., it depends on who you ask
- How to apply for emergency assistance in New Hampshire
- Visibles: Johnny Gonzalez’s mother taught him a valuable lesson about courage
- N.H. hospital beds are filling up – but not with COVID-19 patients
- An effort to force hand counts slowed some N.H. primary results, Secretary of State says
- Monkeypox vaccines are now available to more people in N.H.
- N.H. plans to use $5 million in federal funds to help temporary shelters this winter
- Two N.H. teenagers accused of violating state civil rights law