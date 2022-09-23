© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap: State argues "divisive concepts" law in court; flu vaccines and COVID boosters

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
The first official complaint against a teacher for violating New Hampshire's so-called "divisive concepts" law has been filed with the state. The state is defending the law in court as a group of public school employees argue it has had a chilling effect on classroom discussions.

State health officials are encouraging Granite Staters to get their flu shots and an updated COVID booster shot this fall. They say this could be the worst flu season in several years.

We talk about those stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR reporter
  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR contributor

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

