N.H. News Recap for Sept. 9, 2022: Crunch time for candidates ahead of the state primary
The state primary is just around the corner, on Sept. 13. Races for party nominations are heating up with candidates meeting for debates and political ads flooding our televisions and social media feeds.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Anna Brown, Citizens Count
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- New COVID-19 boosters are rolling out to N.H. pharmacies, other health providers
- Candidates in N.H. 1st District GOP primary share core beliefs, but differ in tone, experience
- Latino candidates running for state, local offices explain their proposals for their community
- State committee hears expert testimony on what drives voter mistrust
- N.H. Attorney General’s ‘major’ changes to youth center settlement plan clear final vote
- N.H. House Speaker Packard rebuffs calls for majority leader to resign over use of racial slur
- A new program opens in N.H. to help victims of domestic violence with mental illness
- Manchester receives a $44 million grant for the manufacturing of organs, cells, and tissue
_