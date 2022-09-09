© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!
NH News

N.H. News Recap for Sept. 9, 2022: Crunch time for candidates ahead of the state primary

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
voting_photo.jpg
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/

The state primary is just around the corner, on Sept. 13. Races for party nominations are heating up with candidates meeting for debates and political ads flooding our televisions and social media feeds.

Guests:


Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:


_

Tags

NH News N.H. News Recap

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.