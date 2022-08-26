© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until Friday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m.
National Weather Service, Gray, Maine
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of New Hampshire until 8 p.m. Aug. 26.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of New Hampshire.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

The storm system is expected to be the strongest in southern, eastern and northern New Hampshire.

There is a chance for severe storms with heavy, damaging winds, and multiple storms.

The forecast calls for fair weather and more comfortable humidity this weekend.

