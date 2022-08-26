Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Hampshire

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of New Hampshire.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

The storm system is expected to be the strongest in southern, eastern and northern New Hampshire.

There is a chance for severe storms with heavy, damaging winds, and multiple storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rochester NH, Sanford ME and Farmington NH until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qaIS7LdX77 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) August 26, 2022

The forecast calls for fair weather and more comfortable humidity this weekend.

