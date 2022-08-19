N.H. News Recap for August 19, 2022: GOP Senate candidates debate; Mike Pence visits the Granite State

The five main Republican candidates vying to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan met to debate ahead of the state primary.

Former Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in New Hampshire this week urging Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

New Hampshire’s Attorney General John Formella has demanded the resignation of an elections official in Laconia. This follows a state review that found some ballots were double counted and others were not counted at all during the 2020 election in Laconia's Ward 6.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Nancy West, InDepthNH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

