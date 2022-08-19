N.H. News Recap for August 19, 2022: GOP Senate candidates debate; Mike Pence visits the Granite State
The five main Republican candidates vying to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan met to debate ahead of the state primary.
Former Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in New Hampshire this week urging Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home.
New Hampshire’s Attorney General John Formella has demanded the resignation of an elections official in Laconia. This follows a state review that found some ballots were double counted and others were not counted at all during the 2020 election in Laconia's Ward 6.
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Nancy West, InDepthNH
- N.H. is starting to share more about its monkeypox strategy. Some wonder what took so long.
- In N.H., Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search
- GOP Senate candidates frame primary race as insiders vs outsiders
- AG finds ‘significant defects’ in Laconia Ward 6 elections, orders moderator to resign
- Nashua is at a crossroads after a company proposes building an asphalt plant near downtown
- State regulators approve Eversource’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan
- Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought
- How one N.H. nonprofit is working to get more women’s perspectives into history class