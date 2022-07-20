10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Christmas in July, Dancing Trees & more
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas in July returns at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats game on Friday.
- Children’s Summer Series: Rapunzel from Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22, at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Naturalist Led Hikes in Jackson weekly, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, through August at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
- Prescott Park Arts Festival Concert Series: Deer Tick with Lightning Bug on Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m., at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
- Port Lucy: A Hear Her Music Series — Oompa w/ Briezy Jane on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
Jane Austen’s Emma from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23, at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats: Christmas in July on Friday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m., at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
- Squam Canoe Classic: Bass Fishing Tournament 2 on Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- Raptors of New England on Saturday, July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
- Big Move Workshop: Dancing Trees, Dancing Words on Saturday, July 23, at 12:30 p.m. at Veterans Park in White River Junction, and at 3 p.m. at the Shattuck Observatory on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Vintage Bazaar New England on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, at the Town Square Disc Golf Field in Waterville Valley. More info.