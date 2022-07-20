© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4 lucky winners will get $2K in gas or EV charging. Buy your raffle tickets today!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Christmas in July, Dancing Trees & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
Two people following a movement workshop held outside.
hop.dartmouth.edu
The Hopkins Center for the Arts is hosting a movement and dance workshop on Saturday.

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas in July returns at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats game on Friday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A show poster featuring the four members of Deer Tick for their show at Prescott Park.
prescottpark.org
Deer Tick and Lightning Bug are playing at the Prescott Park Arts Festival on Thursday.
A line illustration of two women, one holding a guitar, on the Port Lucy Music Series poster.
3sarts.org
Port Lucy: A Hear Her Music Series returns to 3S Artspace on Thursday evening.

  • Children’s Summer Series: Rapunzel from Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22, at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Naturalist Led Hikes in Jackson weekly, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, through August at Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
  • Prescott Park Arts Festival Concert Series: Deer Tick with Lightning Bug on Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m., at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Bitter Pill at The Music Hall
  • Port Lucy: A Hear Her Music Series — Oompa w/ Briezy Jane on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at 3S Artspace: Skullcrusher w/ Mal 

  • Jane Austen’s Emma from Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23, at the Claremont Opera House. More info.

  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats: Christmas in July on Friday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m., at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
  • Squam Canoe Classic: Bass Fishing Tournament 2 on Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
    See also: Slingin’ Into Summer Cornhole Tournament in Lebanon
  • Raptors of New England on Saturday, July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at The Word Barn in Exeter. More info.
  • Big Move Workshop: Dancing Trees, Dancing Words on Saturday, July 23, at 12:30 p.m. at Veterans Park in White River Junction, and at 3 p.m. at the Shattuck Observatory on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Vintage Bazaar New England on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, at the Town Square Disc Golf Field in Waterville Valley. More info.

Tags

NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureEntertainmentNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.