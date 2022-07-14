© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. man charged in death of grandmother's husband

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
Cheshire County Superior Court, Keene, N.H. NHPR photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Cheshire County Superior Court, Keene, New Hampshire.

The N.H. Attorney General's office says Keegan Duhaime is expected to appear Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court.

WINCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 26-year-old New Hampshire man is due to appear in a Keene courtroom Thursday over allegations he shot to death the 72-year-old husband of his grandmother, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said.

Winchester police were called Wednesday morning for a welfare check. Officers discovered the body of Timothy Hill. It is unclear when the shooting occurred. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Thursday.

The attorney general's office said Keegan Duhaime, who had been living at the same address as Hill, is facing a number of charges that include 2nd degree murder and "an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him."

Duhaime is expected to appear Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.

Duhaime's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

