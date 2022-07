The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for New Hampshire through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The forecast for the afternoon and evening calls for potentially damaging winds and large hail.

The weather service says the primary window of concern is between 3 and 9 p.m.

Astronomical high tides will also occur this week, which could cause minor wave splashes over seawalls and coastal flooding at high tide.

There is a supermoon on Wednesday.