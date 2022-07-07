N.H. News Recap for July 8, 2022: N.H. might not enforce federal gun restrictions; thousands could lose Medicaid

President Biden signed a package of firearms regulations last month. But how smoothly will those federal rules roll out in New Hampshire? A new state law bars local officials from helping to enforce new federal firearms laws.

And people will now be able to access dental care under Medicaid coverage in New Hampshire, but tens of thousands of Granite Staters could lose their Medicaid coverage this fall. We cover that and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Alli Fam, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories the N.H. News Recap this week:



