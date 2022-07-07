N.H. News Recap for July 8, 2022: N.H. might not enforce federal gun restrictions; thousands could lose Medicaid
President Biden signed a package of firearms regulations last month. But how smoothly will those federal gun safety rules roll out in New Hampshire?
President Biden signed a package of firearms regulations last month. But how smoothly will those federal rules roll out in New Hampshire? A new state law bars local officials from helping to enforce new federal firearms laws.
And people will now be able to access dental care under Medicaid coverage in New Hampshire, but tens of thousands of Granite Staters could lose their Medicaid coverage this fall. We cover that and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Alli Fam, NHPR
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories the N.H. News Recap this week:
- Impact of state firearms law on federal firearms package unclear
- Crowd rallied for reproductive freedom at N.H. State House
- Housing development fund to open for applications next week
- Dispatches from Ukraine from a Seacoast photographer
- State begins accepting applications for school security grants
- State regulators delay vote on community power rules
- Visibles: Art has no limits for Allison Garcia, who keeps Colombian culture close to her heart
- The Common Ground Initiative: Am I a patriot? Yes, and you are too.
Every Friday, the Morning Edition team at NHPR brings you the top headlines from the week in local New Hampshire news. You'll get the scoop on the biggest stories you might have missed from reporters around the Granite State, including NHPR's newsroom.
The N.H. News Recap is also available as a podcast!
Listen & Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts