NH News

Reward reaches $50K for information in Concord killings

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
Broken Groun Trails, Concord, New Hampshire. NHPR photo Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A reward has now reached $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for killing a Concord couple, New Hampshire authorities said Thursday.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that, authorities said.

Their bodies were discovered the night of April 21 in the area of Broken Ground Trails. They died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still seeking to identify a person of interest depicted in a sketch released on May 17. That person is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5'10" tall, medium build, with short brown hair, and clean-shaven. He was seen wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, khaki-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Police have received numerous tips in the case.

Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and the message to CRIMES (274637). All tips remain anonymous.

NH News ConcordShooting
The Associated Press

