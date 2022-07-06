10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Keep N.H. Brewing, Hillsboro Summerfest & more
Lean in to the music with the Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at Crawford Notch, Tomberlin at The Music Hall and Open Mic Night at The Park Theatre.
- Open Mic Night on Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Hillsboro Summer Festival from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 10, on Preston St. in Gilford. More info.
- Front Lawn Fun 2022 weekly, on Fridays at 3 p.m. from July 8 to August 12, at the Jaffrey Civic Center. More info.
- Vermont Lake Monsters vs. Nashua Silver Knights on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m., at Holman Stadium in Nashua. More info.
- BIG The Musical from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 17 at the Derry Opera House. More info.
- Town of Carroll’s 250th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 9 from 7:30 a.m. to dusk, at various locations in Carroll. More info.
- Keep N.H. Brewing Festival on Saturday, July 9 from noon to 4 p.m., at Everett Arena Waterfront Park in Concord. More info.
- Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series weekly, on Saturday evenings from July 9 through August 20, at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch. More info.
- Cheer Live on Sunday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m., at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. More info.
- Tomberlin on Sunday, July 10 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.