© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets for a chance to win $25k toward a new car or $20k in cash during NHPR's Summer Raffle!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Keep N.H. Brewing, Hillsboro Summerfest & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
A crowd gathers in front of a tent for an evening concert at the AMC Highland Center.
eventbrite.com
The Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at Crawford Notch starts this weekend.

Lean in to the music with the Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at Crawford Notch, Tomberlin at The Music Hall and Open Mic Night at The Park Theatre.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A glass of beer with the NH Brewers Festival logo
events.beerfests.com
The Keep N.H. Brewing Festival is on Saturday afternoon.
A black and white portrait of Sarah Beth Tomberlin.
themusichall.org
Tomberlin is playing at The Music Hall on Sunday.

  • Open Mic Night on Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    More at The Park Theatre: Scott T. Smith
  • Hillsboro Summer Festival from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 10, on Preston St. in Gilford. More info.
  • Front Lawn Fun 2022 weekly, on Fridays at 3 p.m. from July 8 to August 12, at the Jaffrey Civic Center. More info.
  • Vermont Lake Monsters vs. Nashua Silver Knights on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m., at Holman Stadium in Nashua. More info.
  • BIG The Musical from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 17 at the Derry Opera House. More info.
  • Town of Carroll’s 250th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 9 from 7:30 a.m. to dusk, at various locations in Carroll. More info.
  • Keep N.H. Brewing Festival on Saturday, July 9 from noon to 4 p.m., at Everett Arena Waterfront Park in Concord. More info.
  • Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series weekly, on Saturday evenings from July 9 through August 20, at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch. More info.
    See also: Music in Marceau Park in Franklin, Rockin’ the Park in Lancaster
  • Cheer Live on Sunday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m., at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. More info.
  • Tomberlin on Sunday, July 10 at 8 p.m., at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Tags

NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureEntertainmentNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.