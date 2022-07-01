© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

2 accused of fraud in applying for $5M in CARES Act loans

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office in Concord, NH, one of the men allegedly used some of the funds to buy a Rolls Royce.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in New Hampshire on multiple fraud charges alleging that they falsely applied for $5 million in federal CARES Act loans for companies and misused some of the proceeds, including one man's purchase of a Rolls Royce.

Joshua Leavitt, 40, was based in Northwood, New Hampshire, and the other, Pierre Rogers, 43, initially was in the state and later moved to Irvine, California, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege that the two applied for over two dozen loans for at least seven companies during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, submitting fabricated tax documents that inflated their size and payroll.

The California man was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday, according to court documents. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

The New Hampshire man was arrested, released, and faces a July 8 hearing. A message was left for his attorney.

NH News
The Associated Press

