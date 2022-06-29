10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Littleton First Friday Arts, July 4th events and more
The Fourth of July is on Monday, and celebrations and fireworks are scheduled throughout the weekend.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., in downtown Littleton (future dates: August 5, September 2). More info.
- Club 3S on Friday, July 1 at 9 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Transit to Trails: Elm Brook Park on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., departing from Veterans Park in Manchester. More info.
- Summer in the Street weekly, on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout July, in Market Square in Portsmouth. More info.
- Hop Film Event — Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story on Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover. More info.
- Sankofa Guided Walking Tours — The Lies We Were Taught: The Black Family on Sunday, July 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m., at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. More info.
- Independence Day Events check out New Hampshire Magazine’s list of Fourth of July events around the state.
- The Seacoast Repertory Theatre presents Anything Goes! through July 23 in Portsmouth. More info.
- Footloose weekends (Thursday through Saturday) through August 14, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.