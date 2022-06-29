© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Littleton First Friday Arts, July 4th events and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
Fireworks explode over Portsmouth's Market Square during a 4th of July celebration.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Fourth of July fireworks and parades will take place around the state this weekend.

The Fourth of July is on Monday, and celebrations and fireworks are scheduled throughout the weekend.

A band performs in the street during Littleton First Friday arts.
littletonfirstfriday.wpcomstaging.com
Littleton's July First Friday Arts event is on Friday, July 1.
A still from the movie "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story" of a performer onstage.
hop.dartmouth.edu
The Hopkins Center for the Arts is screening the movie "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story" on Saturday.

  • Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., in downtown Littleton (future dates: August 5, September 2). More info.
  • Club 3S on Friday, July 1 at 9 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Transit to Trails: Elm Brook Park on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., departing from Veterans Park in Manchester. More info.
  • Summer in the Street weekly, on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout July, in Market Square in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Hop Film Event  — Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story on Saturday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover. More info.
  • Sankofa Guided Walking Tours — The Lies We Were Taught: The Black Family on Sunday, July 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m., at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. More info.
  • Independence Day Events check out New Hampshire Magazine’s list of Fourth of July events around the state.
  • The Seacoast Repertory Theatre presents Anything Goes! through July 23 in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Footloose weekends (Thursday through Saturday) through August 14, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.

