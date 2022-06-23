© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. News Recap for June 24, 2022: Electric costs going up, voting law challenged in court

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published June 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
New Hampshire’s largest utilities have announced plans to significantly increase electricity prices later this summer. What’s causing the price hikes and what are state officials doing about it?

Also, Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed a bill into law that would create affidavit bills for the first time in New Hampshire, and it’s already seeing legal changes from voting rights groups.

We talk about all that and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests


  • Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Paula Tracy, InDepth NH

Top stories from around N.H. this week


Tags

NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
