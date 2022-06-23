N.H. News Recap for June 24, 2022: Electric costs going up, voting law challenged in court

New Hampshire’s largest utilities have announced plans to significantly increase electricity prices later this summer. What’s causing the price hikes and what are state officials doing about it?

Also, Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed a bill into law that would create affidavit bills for the first time in New Hampshire, and it’s already seeing legal changes from voting rights groups.

We talk about all that and more on this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests



Amanda Gokee, New Hampshire Bulletin

Paula Tracy, InDepth NH